Mumbai Police interrogates Ekta Kapoor, her mother Shobha following case under POCSO act for objectionable scenes in series 'Gandi Baat'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 : Mumbai Police interrogated producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor, who were booked under the POCSO Act for allegedly showing inappropriate scenes involving minor girls in an episode of the ALT Balaji's web series 'Gandi Baat'.

On Monday, during interrogation, they have been asked to appear for questioning again on October 24. Mumbai Police has sought information about the actors working in the series. They will also record the statement of the actors and director of the film, as per Mumbai Police's statement.

The police also have asked Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor to bring some documents related to Alt Balaji.

Earlier, Mumbai Police registered a case against Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Alt Balaji company under the POCSO Act.

The case is related to season 6 of the web series 'Gandi Baat' on the OTT platform 'Alt Balaji'.

It is written in the complaint that this series, which streamed on 'Alt Balaji' between February 2021 and April 2021, showed obscene scenes of minor girls. However, this controversial episode is not currently streaming on this app.

Meanwhile, Ektaa's drama film 'Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2' was released in theatres on April 19.

Titled 'LSD 2' the film is helmed by Dibakar Banerjee. With a thought-provoking poster, the team confronts the audience with the stark reality of our digitally obsessed society, capturing a couple engaged in both intimate connection and technological detachment simultaneously.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor