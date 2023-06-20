Mumbai Police registers case against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi

In a major development, Mumbai Police has lodged a case against Asit Kumarr Modi, the producer of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmaah. As reported by ANI, the Powai Police has registered the case under sections 354 and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), which pertain to assault or criminal force against a woman with the intention to outrage her modesty. Despite the case being filed, no arrests have been made thus far.

The actor, known for her role in a popular sitcom, recently lodged a complaint against Asit Modi, Sohail Ramani, and Jatin Bajaj, accusing them of sexual harassment at the workplace. The police have taken her statement on record. Earlier, Shailesh Lodha filed a case for non-payment of his dues against the show's makers. TMKOC is one of the most successful shows on Indian television which has been running for almost 15 years now.