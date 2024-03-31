Mumbai Police uses a scene from Kunal Kemmu's film 'Madgaon Express' to share road safety messages

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 31 : If you are an avid social media user, you must have been stumbled upon quirky posts on X and Instagram handles of Police departments in India.

Their social media teams often use trending topics to raise awareness about road safety, cyber security and more.

Recently, the Mumbai Police took to their social media platforms to share a video clip from Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express'.

In the clip, the film's lead actors Pratik Gandhi, Divyenndu, and Avinash Tiwary are seen seated in a car. None of them have fastened their seat belts. In a hurry, Avinash starts the car, and it ends up ramming into a fire hydrant.

"Seatbelt is important," the Mumbai Police ended the video with this edited message to spread awareness about safe driving and traffic rules among the audience.

Accompanying the video, the official social media page of Mumbai Police posted the caption, *An express trip without a seat belt will land you straight in the hospital.#RoadSafety #WearSeatBelt."

Meanwhile, 'Madgaon Express' is running successfully in theatres.

A couple of days ago, Kunal penned a note, sharing his experience of shooting the film from Day 1 to the last day of shooting and also expressed gratitude to the audiences for showering love on the film.

The note read, "From day 1 of shoot to the day I said the last pack up on the sets of Madgaon Express. Each day has been so special in so many ways. And I couldn't have done it without my amazing team of actors and technicians. To the many colours of friendship that the film showcases and the many colours of my own personality that I got to explore through this film I wish you all a very happy Holi and thank you so much for all the love that you have shown to our film. May this festival of colours bring you all you happiness and good luck #happyholi"

In August 2022, Kunal announced his directorial debut via Instagram post.

"Ganpati Bappa Moriya! As all good things begin with his name I can't think of a better day to share this with all of you. It started with a thought in my head, which grew into a dream which flowed out through my fingers into words on my laptop, and now it is becoming a reality on its way to the silver screen. A big thank you to @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar and @roo_cha at @excelmovies for believing in my script and my vision and partnering with me on this exciting journey in the world of cinema. With folded hands and a bowed head I seek all of your blessings and the blessings of Ganpati Bappa. Introducing Madgaon Express," his post read.

'Madgaon Express' is the story of three childhood friends who embark on a beach escapade to Goa, but their trip goes completely off track.

