Mumbai: Splitsvilla's Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment

Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Reportedly, he was found in the washroom of the 11th-floor high-rise building where he lived and was first discovered by his friend.

Aditya Singh Rajput's body was sent for post-mortem, while the investigation is underway, the Mumbai Police confirmed. The late actor started off as a model and had worked for many brands.

Talking about his professional career, Aditya Singh Rajput was a part of several commercials and shows. He was seen in Splitsvilla 9 and did TV projects namely, Love, Ashiqui, Code Red, Aawaz Season 9, Bad Boy Season 4, and others. He was last seen in Zee5's POISON.

Mumbai Police have begun the investigations in the case after registering an Accidental Death Report (ADR) in the matter and are awaiting the post-mortem report to further establish the exact cause of his death, sources added.