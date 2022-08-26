Mumbai theatre owner calls Vijay Deverakonda 'arrogant after Liger's failure at box-office

Mumbai theatre owner criticised Vijay Deverakonda for his comments on the boycott trend and blamed the actor for negative reviews of Liger.Executive Director of Gaiety Galaxy and Maratha Mandir Cinema Manoj Desai criticised Vijay Deverakonda in a recent interview for his comments on the boycott trend. He also blamed the South superstar for negative reviews of the film after its opening day.“Why are you showing smartness by saying ‘Boycott our movie’? People won’t even watch on OTT. Such behaviour of yours has put us in trouble and impacting our advance bookings. Mr Vijay, you are anaconda not ‘Konda Konda’. You are talking like an anaconda. ‘Vinaash kaale vipareet buddhi’, when the time of destruction inches closer, the mind stops working, and you are doing that. anyways, it’s your wish," the theatre owner told BollywoodLife.com.

“Mr Vijay, it seems, you have become arrogant, ‘Watch the movie or if you don’t wish to then don’t watch’, haven’t you seen its impact. If the audience will not watch, see what Taapsee Pannu, Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar are going through. I had high expectations from the movie, but such statements during the interview have had harsh impacts. One shouldn’t do this and never pay heed to hashtags," he added.For the unversed, Vijay Deverakonda was recently asked about the boycott Liger trend in a recent interview, when the actor said ‘Kaun rokenge dekh lenge’. “I feel that there is no room for fear, when I had nothing, I didn’t fear, and now after having achieved something, I don’t think there needs to be any fear even now. We have mother’s blessings, people’s love, God’s support, a fire inside us, we will see who will stop us!" he had said. The pan-Indian film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, follows the story of a boxer who fights against odds to make his mark. Liger is releasing in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. The Dharma Productions-Puri Connects film has been in the making for three years and faced many delays due to the pandemic. It also stars Mike Tyson and Ramya Krishnan in significant roles.

