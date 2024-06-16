Mumbai: World's oldest man Swami Sivananda, director Subhash Ghai grace International Yoga Day event

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 16 : Ahead of the International Day of Yoga on June 21, the Shlloka Joshii Foundation hosted a grand celebration, featuring visual demonstrations of yoga practices.

Padma Shri Swami Sivananda, who is recognized as the oldest living man on earth at 127 years was the Guest of Honour at the event. He was seen performing yoga asanas at the event.

Bollywood director Subhash Ghai also attended the event.

Following the yoga demonstrations, the event transitioned to a panel discussion with the distinguished guests, on the importance and benefits of yoga.

Swami Sivananda is a monk from Varanasi, who practices yoga every day and performs all rituals on his own. He leads a simple life, eats a simple diet and serves others with his selfless service.

Yoga is an ancient physical, mental and spiritual practice that originated in India. The word 'yoga' derives from Sanskrit and means to join or to unite, symbolising the union of body and consciousness.

Since 2015, the International Day of Yoga has been celebrated across the world annually on June 21, following its adoption by the United Nations in 2014.

Several Yoga events are being organised at various places in India and even outside the country ahead of International Yoga Day.

Ahead of the International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon people to reiterate their commitment to making yoga an integral part of their lives.

PM Modi shared a set of videos showing various 'Asanas' on X, describing their benefits.

"As Yoga Day approaches, I am sharing a set of videos that will offer guidance on various Asanas and their benefits. I hope this inspires you all to practice Yoga regularly," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Prime Minister Modi called on to reiterate commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs.

"As we approach this year's Yoga Day, it is essential to reiterate our commitment to making Yoga an integral part of our lives and also encouraging others to make it a part of theirs. Yoga offers a sanctuary of calm, enabling us to navigate life's challenges with calm and fortitude," PM Modi stated.

"In ten days from now, the world will mark the 10th International Day of Yoga, celebrating a timeless practice that celebrates oneness and harmony. Yoga has transcended cultural and geographical boundaries, uniting millions across the globe in the pursuit of holistic well-being," he added in a subsequent post.

