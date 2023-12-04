Mumtaz recreates 'Koi Sehri Babu' with Asha Bhosle, watch video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 4 : Veteran actor Mumtaz's Instagram account is filled with candid moments from her daily life. She recently made everyone nostalgic by uploading a video that features none other than the legendary singer Asha Bhosle.

In the video, Mumtaz is seen grooving to her 70s hit song ' 'Koi Sehri Babu' along with Asha Bhosle.

Mumtaz looked gorgeous while she showed her some steps. She can be seen donning a black kurta, while Asha Bhosle exuded grace in a white saree.

The particular video has been doing the rounds on the internet, garnering loads of likes and comments.

"Two legends together," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," another one wrote.

Mumtaz made her Bollywood debut with 'Stree' in 1961. Mumtaz, one of the most successful actors in the 1960s and 1970s, is known for several memorable films like Do Raaste (1969), Bandhan (1969), Aadmi Aur Insaan (1969), Sachaa Jhutha (1970), Khilona (1970), Tere Mere Sapne (1971), Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971), Apna Desh (1972), Loafer (1973), Jheel Ke Us Paar (1973), Chor Machaye Shor (1974), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Roti (1974), Prem Kahani (1975) and Nagin (1976).

If reports are to be believed, she will be back on screen with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series titled 'Heeramandi'.

