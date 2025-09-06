Mumtaz touches feet of Lord Ganpati, says she has immense faith in him

Mumbai, Sep 6 Veteran actress Mumtaz is a huge devotee of Lord Ganpati. On Saturday, the actress was spotted at the arrivals of the T2 terminal of the Mumbai airport. The actress was dressed in smart casuals.

While walking to the parking area of the airport, the actress was presented with an idol of Lord Ganpati. The actress posed with the idol, and also sought blessings. She also told the paparazzi stationed at the airport, “I love Lord Ganpati a lot and I have immense faith in him”.

After 10 days of festivities, Lord Ganpati is set to depart in order to arrive next year. Across Mumbai, the visarjan will be carried out on Saturday. Ganeshotsav is the biggest festival of Maharashtra, and has a historical value attached to it. It served as one of the pivotal points during the Indian freedom struggle.

Mumtaz was born to Abdol Salim Askari (a dry fruits vendor) and Shadi Habib Agha who hailed from Mashhad, Iran. Her father hailed from a family of imams. Her parents got divorced just one year after she was born. Her elder sister is actor Mallika who was married to wrestler and Indian actor Randhawa, younger brother of wrestler and actor Dara Singh.

She married businessman Mayur Madhvani in 1974. They have two daughters of whom Natasha is married to Feroz Khan's son Fardeen Khan in 2006. In May 2022, Mumtaz was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for a stomach infection. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 54. She reportedly underwent six chemotherapies and 35 radiation sessions before becoming cancer-free. Shammi Kapoor was in love with her and almost proposed marriage, but Mumtaz was not ready to leave her film career as the Kapoors at the time didn't want women of their family to work in the film industry.

