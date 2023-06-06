Munawar drops maiden album 'Madari', says it has song for everyone

Mumbai, June 6 Singer-comedian Munawar Faruqui on Tuesday dropped his debut album titled 'Madari'.

Having made a mark for himself with singles like Alag BT, Khwasish and Noor, Munawar said: Today is very special for us since our album Madari is finally out for people to listen."

"It's been a unique journey and we were eagerly waiting to release it in its due time. In Madari, we have a song for everyone and I really hope everyone enjoys it," he added.

The album has a total of eight songs which are sung, written and composed by Munawar.

