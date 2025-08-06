Munawar Faruqui: Acting has always been on my wishlist

Mumbai, Aug 6 Stand up comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui, who has announced that he cannot wait to bring the second season of “First Copy ” and new series “Angadia”, said being in front of the camera has always been on his wishlist.

“I think every Indian dreams of being an actor or a cricketer once in their life, and I’ve been no different. Acting has always been on my wishlist, and I feel so fortunate to have had the opportunity to work on First Copy. The response has been overwhelming — I couldn’t have asked for more,” Munawar said.

He added: “Whatever I am, it’s because of the audiences, and I aim to better myself every single day. I can’t wait to bring First Copy 2 and Angadia to the viewers — both these projects are very special to me.”

“First Copy” is a gripping series set in the world of 1990s piracy. The brand-new season is set to stream later this year on Amazon MX Player. A source revealed that the new season will pick up from the dramatic ending of the first, where Arif’s empire collapsed.

This time, the story will explore the aftermath of his downfall, his determination to rise again, and the price he’s willing to pay. As Arif fights to rebuild his world, the upcoming season promises fresh twists, bigger challenges, and a side of him the audience hasn’t seen before.

The series boasts a cast featuring Munawar, Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad.

Munawar is currently seen as a co-host in the new reality show, "Pati Patni Aur Panga" with Sonali Bendre.

The show is all set to premiere on Colors TV on August 2, featuring a diverse mix of celebrity couples as contestants. The lineup includes Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

