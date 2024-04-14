Munawar Faruqui calls opening the set for Diljit a truly special moment for him

Mumbai, April 14 Comedian-musician Munawar Faruqui took to the stage as he opened the recent concert for Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh in Mumbai.

He performed his original song ‘Madari’ and left the audience spellbound.

The event was held at the MMRDA R2 Ground in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area.

Reflecting on the performance, Munawar said: "Performing live on stage after so long, and especially as the opening act for a musician like Diljit Dosanjh, was definitely special for me. This song holds a special place in my heart, and I was eager to share it with the audience. I hope they enjoyed the performance as much as I did.”

‘Madari’, which has been composed, penned, and sung by Munawar, garnered a lot of positive response upon its release for its poignant lyrics and melody.

Other celebrities who attended the gig included Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul, Angad Bedi, Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, Ayushmann Khurrana, Taapsee Pannu, Iulia Vantur and singer Harshdeep Kaur, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa, Arpita Khan Sharma, Shura Khan, Iulia Vantur, Ram Kapoor, Gautami Kapoor, Munawar Faruqui, Avneet Kaur and Boney Kapoor.

