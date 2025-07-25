Munawar Faruqui cancels Delhi Show due to "personal health-related reasons" a day after 'First Copy' success party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 : Stand-up comedian and Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqui has postponed his Delhi show scheduled for July 26, due to "personal health-related reasons"

The comedian made the announcement on Instagram just a day after attending the success party of 'First Copy.'

"My live show scheduled for the tomorrow- 26th of July has been postponed to a new date due to my personal health related reasons. We sincerely apologise and at the same time, truly value your continued support and patience. You will receive updates from BookMyShow. Love, Munawar," he wrote in his Instagram Story.

Take a look

While he did not share more details about his health, fans flooded the comments with good wishes and prayers for his quick recovery.

The cancellation comes right after Munawar attended the success party of 'First Copy' in Mumbai. The event was attended by his wife, Mehzabeen Coatwala, and several celebrities, including Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee, and others.

First Copy, directed by Farhan Zamma, also marks Munawar's debut as an actor. It also stars Krystle D'Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad, along with the lead cast of Munawar and Krystle.

The series is set against a cultural landscape that reflects real issues of accessibility, nostalgia, and the value of original creation. In an age where digital consumption is reshaping entertainment, the series offers a reflection on why supporting legal, creator-first content matters more than ever, as per the makers.

It is currently streaming on Amazon MX Player.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor