Munawar Faruqui draws real-life parallels with ‘First Copy’: No more compromises

Mumbai, June 17 Comedian and actor Munawar Faruqui has opened up about how deeply he connects with his role in the upcoming show “First Copy.”

Reflecting on the emotional depth of the character, he revealed that—much like his on-screen persona—he has made a firm decision never to return to a life filled with compromises. Speaking about his role, Faruqui stated, “This is a completely new world for me, and I’m honestly just grateful for the love and encouragement I’ve received so far. First Copy is my first step into acting, and I’ve tried to give it everything I’ve got.”

“Arif is a complex character, and I hope people connect with his story. I’m similar to Arif in the sense that I’m determined to never go back to a life of compromises—so I really got to channel that hustler energy into my performance. “I’m nervous, excited, and really looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts,” the comedian added.

In this gripping tale of ambition and ascent, Munawar Faruqui steps into the role of Arif—a sharp-witted hustler driven by love and defiance. Arif's journey kicks off in the gritty lanes of survival, where he sells Walkmans and flirts with danger. His rise to prominence begins in the world of film piracy, where duplicating movies becomes his ticket to influence. Arif builds a fast-moving empire where "first copies" become the currency of fame and fortune.

The 'Bigg Boss 17' winner is set to make his OTT debut with the upcoming show, which also stars Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad.

On June 16, the makers had released the trailer of the show on social media, and it offered a glimpse into a world where the hunger for stories ran just as deep as the desire for fame. Set in the 1990s, “First Copy” followed Arif—a spirited and sharp-witted young man whose street-smart instincts led him into the murky world of film piracy, where dreams were duplicated, devoured, and turned into currency.

Krystle D’Souza, who portrayed Mona, described her character as a woman of many layers—regal, wounded, and unapologetically proud.

“First Copy” will stream on Prime Video on 20th June.

