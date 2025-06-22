Munawar Faruqui reflects on the moral contradictions regarding working on a show about piracy

Mumbai, June 22 Comedian, and actor Munawar Faruqui is a part of the show "First Copy", which deals with the topic of piracy.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Munawar was asked

'given that many filmmakers are troubled by piracy if he feel any moral contradiction in this?"

Reacting to this, he explained that one should focus on what exactly a character is trying to say as every negative character has a positive side.

Speaking to IANS, Munawar shared, "Again, what the character is trying to say- what you learn after seeing the character. Today, there are a lot of movies where the villain is liked better than the hero. A lot of characters have become memorable. I will give an example of Vaastav, Baba (Sanjay Dutt) is playing a negative gangster but everyone loves him. We are not suggesting anything moral to anyone. It is just that there is a character- both negative and positive things are bound to happen. There is a positive in every negative character- who has been turned into a dark human by the system and his experiences."

Shedding light on how deeply he connects with his role in “First Copy”, he went on to reveal that much like his on-screen persona—he has made a firm decision never to return to a life filled with compromises.

Munawar said, “This is a completely new world for me, and I’m honestly just grateful for the love and encouragement I’ve received so far. First Copy is my first step into acting, and I’ve tried to give it everything I’ve got.”

“Arif is a complex character, and I hope people connect with his story. I’m similar to Arif in the sense that I’m determined to never go back to a life of compromises—so I really got to channel that hustler energy into my performance. “I’m nervous, excited, and really looking forward to seeing how the audience reacts,” the 'Bigg Boss 17' contestant concluded.

