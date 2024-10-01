Munawar Faruqui Shares His Emotional Journey in Powerful New Track 'Dark Circles

Musician and comedian Munawar Faruqui known for his soul-stirring tracks such as Legacy, Noor, Madari, Dhandho and many more is back with a new track, 'Dark Circles,' which dives into a completely different genre. Written during a difficult period in his life, this song reflects Munawar’s creativity and versatility. It's deeply personal, having been written over a year ago when Munawar was going through a rough patch. The track gave him a way to express emotions he found hard to speak about.

'Dark Circles' is not your typical commercial song. It's raw and honest, meant for those who genuinely connect with Munawar's music. The song, sung, composed, and written by Munawar, highlights struggles with anxiety and depression. Its haunting music video, featuring a lonely boy walking down an empty forest road at night, perfectly captures the feelings of isolation and the emotional weight carried by those dealing with inner battles.

Talking about the song, Munawar said, "I wrote this song last year during a time when I was grappling with emotions I couldn’t put into words. These feelings were deeply personal, and it took me a while to confront them fully. Life kept moving, and I wasn’t ready to share that part of myself. But over time, I realized it’s better to express it rather than keep it locked away. This song is my way of reaching out to those who feel unseen in their own struggles, reminding them that they aren’t alone on this journey. "Now available on Munawar’s YouTube channel, 'Dark Circles' has already struck a chord with listeners and is streaming on all major music platforms. Along with his music, Munawar is also making an impact as a mentor on Amazon Prime's gaming show Playground, and will soon be seen in his acting debut with the web series First Copy.