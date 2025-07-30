Munawar Faruqui shares the new season of ‘First Copy’ will reveal a whole new side of him

Mumbai, July 30 Comedian-turned-actor Munawar Faruqui has opened up about the return of his popular show “First Copy.” He revealed that the upcoming season will showcase a completely new side of him.

Reflecting on the show’s overwhelming response and his return, the rapper shared, “First Copy was a big leap for me, my first acting project, and I honestly didn’t expect this kind of love. I think audiences really connected with Arif with all his imperfections, and that’s been humbling. He is intense, passionate, and constantly looking for meaning in chaos. But his story? It’s just getting started. The new season will reveal a whole new side of him — and I can’t wait for audiences to see what’s next.”

Following a successful debut, “First Copy” is gearing up for its return with a brand-new season, which is set to stream later this year on Amazon MX Player, the free video platform by Amazon. A source revealed that the new season will pick up from the dramatic ending of the first, where Arif’s empire collapsed.

This time, the story will explore the aftermath of his downfall, his determination to rise again, and the price he’s willing to pay. As Arif fights to rebuild his world, the upcoming season promises fresh twists, bigger challenges, and a side of him the audience hasn’t seen before.

The series boasts a cast featuring Munawar, Krystle D’Souza, Gulshan Grover, Saqib Ayub, Ashi Singh, Meiyang Chang, Inam Ul Haq, and Raza Murad.

The first season of the show premiered on 20 June.

Munawar had earlier revealed why playing the role of Arif was a challenge. “First Copy is that underdog story and extremely special to me as it marks my acting debut in a series. Playing the role of Arif was an interesting challenge; he’s full of life, has his flaws, but is someone with big dreams.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor