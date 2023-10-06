Munawar Faruqui shows dance moves in 'Legacy' choreographed by Ganesh Acharya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 : Singer and rapper Munawar Faruqui is back with a bang, collaborating with Bollywood's dance maestro, Ganesh Acharya, for this song.

Taking to Instagram, Munawar treated fans with the song and captioned it, "Out now link in Bio. Prod by @justcallmepip. Written & composed by Munawar & @charanmusic."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Munawar Faruqui (@munawar.faruqui)

As soon as the song was unveiled, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "The hookstep keeps one hooked to Leg-acy!"

"This looks amazing [?] congratulations," another commented.

The song is a fusion of multiple cultures, with lyrics infused with a Rajasthani touch, Nashik Dhol beats, and a Gujarati Garba vibe. It's a perfect festive anthem for the year.

Collaborating with Ganesh Acharya, this marks the first time audiences get to see Munawar showcase his dance moves. Known for his iconic and unforgettable dance sequences, Acharya not only choreographed the video but also made a charismatic cameo appearance, adding his unique touch to this visual masterpiece. The song is a perfect addition to your festive season playlist, with its foot-tapping beats, uplifting lyrics, and a catchy hookstep.

Munawar Faruqui expressed his excitement about the song and working with Ganesh Acharya, saying, " I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to work with the legendary Master Ji on 'Legacy.' His expertise and creativity have added a magical touch to this song, making it a true festive anthem. I hope the audience enjoys it as much as we enjoyed creating it together."

Penned and sung by Munawar himself, the song is co-composed by Charan and Munawar.

'Legacy' promises to be the festive anthem that keeps you grooving throughout the season.

Munawar rose to fame with a comedy video 'Dawood, Yamraaj & Aurat' which he released in 2020. He released his debut song 'Jawab' also in the same year.

