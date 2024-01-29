Munawar: When your personal life comes on screen like this, you’re never ready

New Delhi, Jan 29 Munawar Faruqui, who took home the ‘Bigg Boss 17’ winner’s title, spoke about how his personal life was brought on national TV. He said that he went to the controversial show to entertain and not open up about details of his life.

During his 105 days journey in the show, Munawar faced several hiccups. One particularly being Ayesha Khan, who during her entry in the show as a wild card claimed that the stand-up star “two-timed”, “lied” and even proposed a “rishta” to a girl before entering the Salman Khan-hosted show.

Asked if he felt targeted with all his personal details out in the open, Munawar told IANS: “You definitely aren't ready for such things in life. When your personal life comes like this, you are never ready for it. I had gone to the show to entertain and it was not for bringing out my personal life like this. But no one has control over such things.”

“I was at a place where I got to know that a person had come and done this. It was an uncontrolled situation.

However, Munawar now feels like an evolved person as he stepped out with the trophy and Rs 50 lakh richer.

Does he feel evolved after such a tumultuous journey in the show, he said: “Definitely. Every moment of my life and in everything I feel evolved and good.

“And whatever I felt that I needed to better in my life or change and I will now be able to work on it and face it. I feel Bigg Boss has made me a better person.”

Now that the show is over, would he like to be in touch with the other 16 contestants, with whom he saw a love-hate relationship in the show.

“I am not a person who holds grudges. I am a person who lets things go,” he said.

Now, Munawar wants to reciprocate his love for the audience with entertainment.

“I am looking to entertain my fans, the audience that gave me a lot of love. My dream is to give them entertainment in return,” he said.

However, he did not share any details about him featuring in the stunt-based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’.

Munawar, who won another reality show with similar concept hosted by Kangana Ranaut, was often heard talking about how he wants to take the trophy to Dongri, Mumbai, from where he comes.

He said: "The trophy goes to Dongri only. I am happy it feels really good. This is a very good feeling that you have won a show like this and then won a bigger version of that show… Winning Bigg Boss… When you rule the TV, that happiness is unmeasurable.”

