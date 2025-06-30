Mundey Young to be seen in horror movie 'As Night Falls'

Los Angeles [US], June 30 : Actor Mundey Young will be seen in a key role in a horror film 'As Night Falls', whoch also features Jack Parr and Sophia Eleni.

Supporting cast featured are Aaron-Jon North ("The Nun II," "The Burning Girls"), Fran McAteer, Dale Hayes, David Sayers, Oliver Smiles and Millie-Sue Hayward, as per Variety.

"As Night Falls" is written and directed by Leroy Kincaide, whose credits include exorcist horror film "The Last Rite," starring Bethan Waller and Johnny Fleming. Samuel Goldwyn Films acquired the U.S. rights to "The Last Rite" in 2021 and the film is currently streaming on Hulu.

The producers are Kincaide and Chloe Chudasama for Nocturnal Pictures.

Kincaide was a professional wrestler before entering the film industry. He founded Nocturnal Pictures in 2014 and has written and directed several short films and music videos. "The Last Rite" was his directorial debut feature film, as per Variety.

"As Night Falls" takes viewers into a dystopian nightmare where five months after the world fell silent, Jane and Aidan cling to life in the safety of a broken-down transit van, while being stalked by interdimensional shadow entities that are attracted to sound.

