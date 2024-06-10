'Munjya' actor Sharvari Warg opens up about her struggles and success

New Delhi [India], June 10: Sharvari Warg, who is basking in the success of her recent horror-comedy 'Munjya', recently shared her thoughts on what the movie's success means to her.

Speaking about her journey and the challenges she faced, Sharvari opened up about her early struggles in the film industry and her path to success

During a media interaction, the 'Munjya' actress said, "My journey has been very blessed because I think I must be doing something right as an actor. I don't come from this industry and I spent around seven or eight years auditioning. During those days, I didn't get any work and I worked as an assistant director because I wanted to be on set and learn.

"After that journey, getting my first film was very special. I think it's special because the love from the audience is the most important thing for an artist, more than a hit film. Their love gives us confidence. Today, I feel very confident and I'm grateful. Now, as I shift to the spy universe, I will go with a bit more confidence because my favorite actor, Alia Bhatt, is in it," she continued.

The horror-comedy has been attracting audiences to theaters since its release on June 7. After a strong performance on Friday and Saturday, the film continued to do well on Sunday, June 9.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that 'Munjya's' success at the box office has "stunned" the film industry.

He noted on X, "ROCKING WEEKENDaEURae #Munjya springs the BIGGEST SURPRISE, leaves the industry SHOCKED and STUNNED... Defies ALL pre-release expectations and calculations. Proves ALL post-release predictions wrong by a wide margin. Silences those who felt #Munjya should've taken direct-to-digital route. #Munjya - without the backing of star/s or popular music - trends BETTER than several star-studded films released in 2023 and 2024. [Week 1] Fri [incl Thu midnight screenings] 4.21 cr, Sat 7.40 cr, Sun 8.43 cr. Total: a,1 20.04 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice (sic)."

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, Munjya is rooted in Marathi folklore. It also stars Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Sathyaraj.

The film follows the story of the eponymous mythical creature and how he wreaks havoc in the life of Bittu, played by Abhay Verma of The Family Man fame. In the film, Mona plays Pummy, a single working mother who is overly protective of Bittu.

