Munmun Dutta remembers her struggling days

Mumbai, Sep 2 The 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' fame actress Munmun Dutta has shared a carousel of throwback snapshots from her first ad shoot.

Taking to Instagram, Munmun, who has 8.3 million followers captioned the post as: "One from the archives."

The TV actress reflected on her teen years, when she shot her first advertisement for a car in Kerala backwaters at the age of 17. Wearing a striking black dress and posing with a car, against the backdrop of serene Kerala backwaters, the petite actress looked quite cute in these pics.

She remembered in her feed how excited she was back then, being an absolute newcomer in the industry and in Mumbai city. In her descriptive Instagram post, she candidly wrote how an additional perk of this shoot was getting to travel to another beautiful location in a flight for free.

“This was the only way I could get on an airplane as I didn’t have the money to afford a ticket for myself,” she confessed.

She further elaborated that at that point of time in her life, travelling in an airplane was definitely a huge luxury. In fact, she could barely make ends meet. She concluded the post saying that everything took time to shape up in her life.

She said that though her struggles seemed endless, everything eventually shaped up well for her. She expressed her gratitude saying God has been kind and applauded her own efforts in her journey saying, “I am grateful for everything that has shaped me today. A big pat on my back."

Her fans were quick to react to her throwback pictures.

One ardent fan commented, “You don’t need any filter” while another one wrote, "So you've always looked this young?"

Another comment read, “She’s giving 17-year-old Lana Del Rey vibes so bad.” Further, her fans went on to call her too cute and queen for a reason.

Munmun, who plays the role of Babita Iyyer in 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah', has been associated with the show for more than a decade now.

