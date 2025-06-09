'Murder At The Patel Motel' announced, see details

Los Angeles [US], June 9 : A comedy podcast, 'Murder at the Patel Motel', has been announced.

As per a press note, 'Murder at the Patel Motel' is touted to be a comic Agatha Christie-style mystery written by and starring Maulik Pancholy (30 Rock), alongside co-writers Zackary Grady and Achilles Stamatelaky.

The all-star production features an ensemble cast including Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus), Karan Soni (Deadpool, A Nice Indian Boy), Poorna Jagannathan (Deli Boys, Never Have I Ever), Iqbal Theba (Glee), Anna Camp (Pitch Perfect), Adam Pally (The Mindy Project), Margo Martindale (The Americans), Conrad Ricamora (Oh, Mary!), and Richard Kind (Only Murders in the Building). It is Executive Produced by Britta von Schoeler and Maulik Pancholy, and Produced by Mark Valdez.

Official synopsis of the Audible project reads, "When Milan Patel (Pancholy), a high-end event planner from New York City, visits his parents' dingy, family-run motel in small-town Montana, he expects typical family drama. Instead, he's thrust into a murder investigation when his father mysteriously drowns in the motel pool. Everyone's a suspect, and Milan's short trip becomes a nightmare as he's forced to reconnect with his past to solve his father's murder. This comedic whodunnit explores a complicated Indian-American family, the journey of a gay son who vowed never to return home, and a town determined to keep its secrets buried."

Excited about the project, Writer and actor Maulik Pancholy said, "Over half of the motels in the U.S. are owned by Indian-American families, most of whom have the last name Patel. You've either stayed at or driven by dozens of these without even realizing it. I'm thrilled for audiences to experience this high-stakes story set at a Patel Motel, where a comedic murder mystery begs the question: 'Can you escape your past?'"

The release date of the audio project has not been revealed yet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor