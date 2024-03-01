'Murder Mubarak' cast, Huma to lend their star power to 'Jhalak...' grand finale

New Delhi, March 1 As the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11' is set to air its final episode on Saturday, March 2, here are the five standout highlights of the grand finale.

The five finalists of this season are Dhanashree Verma, Manisha Rani, Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra and Shoaib Ibrahim.

Dhanashree and Adrija: The divas are said to be super excited for their 'last performance' in the show. Dhanashree, a social media personality and wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, was spotted wearing a blingy sleeveless green short dress, and Adrija, who is known for her work in 'Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai', sported a purple glammed-up outfit for the grand finale photo shoot.

Shoaib Ibrahim's family: The 'Sasural Simar Ka' actor has been praised for his stellar performances throughout the show. He danced to a soul-stirring instrumental version of the timeless melody 'Lag Ja Gale' and pulled off a hilarious act on 'Hum Toh Hain Cappuccino' as well as a sensuous performance on 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya'.

His sister Saba as well as wife and actress Dipika Kakar have appeared on the show, supporting him and witnessing his power-packed performances.

Now, according to a viral video on the Internet, there is a buzz that Shoaib's father will appear on the grand finale episode.

In a new promo, Shoaib said: "I am getting emotional as the journey is coming to an end. I have made an entire family here in around four months."

Wildcard entrant Manisha Rani: The 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' second runner-up Manisha, who was spotted wearing a striking costume -- black top and red pants -- is one of the most entertaining contestants to look out for in the last episode. The fans are eagerly waiting for her to lift the 'JDJ 11' trophy. They are posting several videos on social media, cheering for her.

The diva has given captivating performances on songs like 'Kitni Baatein', 'Jimmy Jimmy Jimmy Aaja' and 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani'.

Huma Qureshi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma and Sanjay Kapoor will be the finale guests: It will be a star-studded grand finale and one of its highlights is a video featuring the star cast of 'Murder Mubarak' -- Sara, Vijay, and Sanjay, grooving to the track 'Aankh Maare' along with judges Farah Khan, Malaika Arora and Arshad Warsi.

They are joined by this season's host, Gauahar Khan and Rithvik Dhanjani.

Huma will be the guest of honour. At the finale shoot, she was seen wearing a white crop top and pink blazer matched with a pink layered skirt with a side slit.

Eliminated contestants to be also present: Wrestler Sangeeta Phogat as well as actors Anjali Anand and Sagar Parekh will also be seen cheering for the finalists.

The finale will air on March 2 at 8 p.m. on Sony.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor