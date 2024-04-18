Music album of 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' out now

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 18 : On Thursday, the makers of 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' unveiled the soulful music album of the series.

The music album features six distinctive soundtracks composed by Sameer Rahat, Prathamesh Tambe, Abhijeet Srivastava, Mohammed Affan Pasha, Syed Awaise Pasha, alongside vocalists Salman Elahi, Maanuni Desai, Chandan Jaiswal and Akanksha Sethi.

About the music of the show, director Debbie Rao said, "While directing the series, my endeavour was to authentically depict each character as well as the dynamic shared between the younger and older generation."

He added, "Music is extremely crucial in achieving this authenticity, because it helps immerse the audience in the world we've created and takes the story forward. I'm so thrilled with the unique yet diverse musical album created by our talented composers, lyricists, and singers. These songs reflect the journey of our characters while delving into the essence of our show. Each track in this album echoes the pivotal moments within the narrative while elevating the emotion."

Adapted from the popular book 'Asmara's Summer', 'Dil Dosti Dilemma' stars Anushka Sen, Kush Jotwani, Tanvi Azmi, Shishir Sharma in lead roles, and Shruti Seth, Vishakha Pandey, Revathi Pillai, Elisha Mayor, and Suhasini Mulay in pivotal roles. It will be out on Prime Video on April 25.

