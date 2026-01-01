"Music brings people together": Usha Uthup marks 150 years of Vande Mataram

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 6 : Marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, veteran singer Usha Uthup lent her distinctive musical presence to a cultural programme held at the Victoria Memorial in Kolkata.

Speaking to the media at the event, Usha Uthup said, "I'm not here to make a political statement on that because this is a forum only to bring peace and love... Music is the only thing that can bring peace... It is a wonderful feeling, singing in the Victoria Memorial more than anything else. It was great that the people just filled up the place even though it was so cold. Music brings people together."

Earlier, on Monday, the Indian Museum joined the nationwide celebration of the 150 years of Vande Mataram with Vande Virasat grand cultural celebration under the leadership of Governor Dr CV Ananda Bose at Victoria Memorial Hall.

Governor Ananda Bose also paid floral tributes to the portrait of Bankim Chandra Chatterjee at the Indian Museum, honouring the visionary author of Vande Mataram.

