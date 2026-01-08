Music composer Ehsaan shares a throwback pic from 'composing session' of SRK’s hit song 'Kal Ho Naa Ho'

Mumbai, Jan 8 Music composer Eshaan from the superhit trio Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy recently sent fans into a wave of nostalgia after sharing a rare throwback picture straight from the composing session of the iconic song Kal Ho Naa Ho.

The picture shared by Ehsaan featured himself, Shankar Mahadevan, Loy, along with the movie's director Nikhil Advani and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

He wrote, “The only picture that exists of @shankarehsaanloy @shankar.mahadevan @loymendonsaofficial at the composing session for #kalhonaaaho with director @nikkhiladvani and @jaduakhtar pity that Yash Johar Sir is not in the pic this session created history and the iconic music for the movie. @karanjohar @dharmamovies @sonunigamofficial #bollywoodsongsdaily #bollywoodsongs.”

According to the caption, the photo was clicked during a late-night music sitting in 2003 inside a studio in Mumbai. The caption also mention that producer Yash Johar was not present in the particular frames though he was the driving for behind the film creation.

For the uninitiated, the song Kal Ho Naa Ho featured in the 2003 Bollywood movie of the same name directed by Nikhil Advani and produce by Yash Johar under Dharma productions.

The movie starred Shahrukh Khan Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta in the lead and also featured and a fine cast like Jaya Bachchan, Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Delnaaz Irani, Lilette Dubey, Ketki Dave, Simone Singh, (special appearance), and others, in the supporting roles .

The title track was sung by Sonu Nigam, composed by Shankar–Ehsaan–Loy, and written by Javed Akhtar.

Talking about the movie Kal Ho Naa Ho released on November 28, 2003, and performed exceptionally well at the box office, earning both commercial success and critical praise. The movie also starred Sonali Bendre and Sanjay Kapoor in cameos.

