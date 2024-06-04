Music composer Prashant Ingole all praise for Shaan's punctuality, value for time

Mumbai, June 4 Music composer-lyricist Prashant Ingole, who has collaborated with playback singer Shaan for the track 'Namo Namaha', has heaped praise on the singer for his punctuality and respect for time.

Talking about the singer, Prashant told IANS: "Shaan is a powerhouse. We have been in love with him since 'Tanha Dil' when he captured everybody's heart and soul. It has been my dream to work with him."

He also shared that they did one song prior to this one in January, titled 'Baatein'.

"Shaan is an amazing soul, a great visionary artist, humble, and down to earth. There is not even a single hint of attitude in him. The most important thing I feel about Shaan is his punctuality. He values time, and I love people who respect time and others. Working with Shaan has always been amazing, and I hope we do many more songs together," Prashant added.

Talking about the song, Prashant said: "I treat every song as my last song. But 'Namo Namaha' is particularly close to my heart because it's about my country, my soil, my attachment, and my connection to our nation. It also has the feeling of Lord Shiva in the song, which makes it even more special. And I'm happy that me and Amardeepji have co-written the song, and I have curated the whole song, the composition, and the direction. We had an amazing team, so it's surreal for me."

Shaan, on his part, said that 'Namo Namaha' is a powerful anthem born from an unwavering love for the country.

"Its impact is profound. Authored by the talented Amardeep and Prashant Ingole, the song beautifully captures the essence of patriotism and pride. Prashant Ingole’s masterful curation stands out, showcasing his extraordinary talent and commitment. With 'Namo Namaha', ADR Media Production and Prashant Ingole have once again delivered a masterpiece that embodies the spirit of our nation," Shaan said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor