Music composer Shashwat Sachdev unveils 'The Indian Odyssey' nine-track music album

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 7 : Music composer Shashwat Sachdev unveiled 'The Indian Odyssey', a nine-track album featuring Russell Emmanuel, Kutle Khan, Vishal Dadlani, Jubin Nautiyal, Siva Mani, Sanjith Hegde and others.

This groundbreaking album follows his historic collaboration with two-time Academy Award winner Hans Zimmer on the British series 'Virdee'.

Coming at a pivotal point in Sachdev's career, the cinematic production arrives in the wake of his successful scores for top-grossing Bollywood films, including 'Ba***ds of Bollywood', 'Dhurandhar' and 'Kesari Chapter 2'.

According to the press note, the album also showcases the talents of India's finest instrumentalists, including flute virtuosos Parupalli Phalgun and Naveen Kumar, sitar master Mehtab Ali Niazi, sarod player Pratik Shrivastava, drummer Vetrivel, santoor maestros Munja and Roshan Sharma, as well as percussion virtuoso Siva Mani.

The orchestration was recorded at Vienna's renowned Synchron Stage and conducted by Christoph Allerstorfer.

Engineered by Grammy winner MT Aditya Srinivasan, the album is expected to deliver pristine sonic clarity throughout every track.

"The Indian Odyssey is where Indian tradition meets global imagination. I wanted to build bridges of sound, not borders. I've always believed India's spirit is cinematic by nature, this album simply lets that truth breathe on a global scale. Every track was created as a film without frames music that travels, transforms, and transcends language," said Shashwat Sachdev as quoted in a press note.

'The Indian Odyssey', released via Hans Zimmer's Extreme Music label, is available globally across all major streaming platforms.

The track list includes songs 'Aakashic Tapestry', 'Liquid Light', 'Dark Matter Symphony', 'Lotus Voyager', 'Astral Storm', 'Timeless Now', 'Cosmic Resonance', 'Becoming Light', and 'Loops Of Infinity.'

