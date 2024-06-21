Music Day: Jasleen Royal is listening to 'Assi Sajna', 'Tum Se'; Burrah binges on 'Chaupai Sahib' on loop

Mumbai, June 21 On the 'World Music Day', singers and songwriters Jasleen Royal and Jasdeep Singh aka Burrah, shared about the tracks that they are currently listening to on loop.

Jasleen, who is known for the track 'Ranjha' from the biographical war film 'Shershaah' starring Sidharth Malhotra said: "I am listening to 'Assi Sajna' and 'Tum Se' on loop right now. Both feel like the perfect mood for this weather and spark a subtle excitement making them feel like a warm hug."

The song 'Tum Se' is sung by Raghav Chaitanya, Sachin-Jigar, and Varun Jain. It is from the science fiction romantic comedy movie 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

'Assi Sajna' is sung by Aditya Sharma, INTENSE, and Jasleen.

Burrah, who was a part of 'MTV Hustle' and 'Coke Studio Bharat', shared: "Currently I'm in a supremely creative space, been writing a lot of music, so I’ve been constantly listening and feeling my unreleased songs on loop to perfect them and bring them to truth. Beyond that, I’m constantly listening to 'Chaupai Sahib', it’s a hymn written by Guru Gobind Singh ji."

"In Sikhism, it’s recited to gain spiritual safety and defence from external and internal enemies, worries and afflictions," he said.

Burrah further added: "I'm working on a very special project.. deep inside I feel I’m in a sensitive and sacred space, like giving birth. This activity serves to protect my energy and keep me grounded while also connecting me to the divine. Also been listening to 'Bajarang Baan' a lot. On a secondary note, 'Sajni' sung by Arijit Singh is constantly playing on loop at my home, it’s quite therapeutic as well."

Jasleen is known for tracks like 'Peh Gaya Khalara', 'Raatein', 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', 'Nachde Ne Saare', 'Udd Chaliyan', and most recently 'Heeriye', which featured Dulquer Salmaan.

