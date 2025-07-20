Music director Anirudh's Hukum Chennai concert postponed

Chennai, July 20 One of India's top music directors Anirudh Ravichander on Sunday announced that his Hukum Chennai concert that was to be held on July 26 at Thiruvidanthai had now been postponed due to an overwhelming demand for tickets and the limitations in accommodating more audience at the current venue.

Taking to his X timeline to make the announcement, Anirudh wrote,"Dear Hukum Family, Due to the incredible love and overwhelming demand, the Hukum Chennai concert scheduled for July 26 at Thiruvidanthai is being postponed. Thank you so much for your love and patience. We’ll be back soon – bigger, better, and louder!"

The ace music director also put out a poster that read, "Due to overwhelming ticket demand and limitations in accommodating more audience at the current venue, the Hukum Chennai concert scheduled for 26th July at Thiruvidanthai is being postponed."

The note further said, "To welcome all fans and deliver a seamless, high-quality experience - including smooth entry and exit and enhanced production - we are shifting to a different venue on a new date, which will be announced soon. All ticket holders will receive refund to their original payment method from District by Zomato within 7-10 working days."

Stating that they sincerely regretted the inconvenience, the organisers of the concert thanked audiences for their incredible support. "We'll be back bigger, better, and louder," they said.

For the unaware, Anirudh announced that he would be performing in concerts in various cities across the world as part of his Hukum World Tour in 2024. The music director began the tour with a concert at the Coca Cola arena in Dubai in February last year. After several concerts across the globe, the tour was to conclude with a grand finale in Chennai.

It may be recalled that when the booking counters were opened for the final concert in Chennai, the tickets got sold out in less than 45 minutes.

