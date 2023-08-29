Music director Hamsalekha to inaugurate Dasara festivities in Mysuru: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], August 29 : Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday announced that renowned music composer and songwriter Hamsalekha will inaugurate Dasara festivities in Mysuru.

After paying a visit to visiting Goddess Chamundeshwari temple atop Chamundi hills, along with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and some of his Cabinet colleagues, Siddaramaiah spoke to the media about Dasara celebrations.

"Hamsalekha will inaugurate the Dasara festivities," Siddaramaiah told reporters in Mysuru.

The Karnataka government has decided to celebrate the Dasara festival in a grand way

Hamsalekha, original name Gangaraju, is expected to kick-start Dasara festivities on October 15 in Mysuru. Last year, President Droupadi Murmu had inaugurated the famous Dasara festivities in the city.

Mysuru Dasara, which has more than 400 years of history, is celebrated to mark the local deity Goddess Chamundeshwari’s victory over Mahishasura. Dasara is celebrated for nine days and on the tenth day of Vijaya Dashami, a grand procession is held.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor