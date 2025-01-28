Music director Leon James tells director Ashwath: You stood up for me when nobody did!

Chennai, Jan 28 Music director Leon James, who did not stop working despite suffering a huge blow in the form of his dad’s demise as he wanted to ensure that the Dragon unit delivered a song to fans on time, has penned a brief but emotional post to the film’s director Ashwath Marimuthu in which he has said that it was his responsibility to keep up Ashwath’s promise as Ashwath had stood up for him when nobody else did.

In a brief post on X, Leon James, whose father passed away on Monday morning, replied to director Ashwath Marimuthu. He wrote, “You stood for me when nobody did macha. It was my responsibility to keep up your promise. Thank you for singing @SilambarasanTR_sir ! You were phenomenal Hope you all like it.”

On Tuesday evening, soon after releasing the eagerly-awaited break up number ‘Yendi Vittu Pona’ from the film ‘Dragon’, Director Ashwath Marimuthu explained what had happened.

He had said that Leon’s father had passed away early on Monday morning as the final mix of the song was happening.

Stating that the unfortunate event was a shock, the director said that he offered to push the song’s release which was slated for Tuesday evening.

However, Aswath said Leon refused and said, “No macha, let’s stick to the ‘TIME’ that we have promised.”

Recalling that it was a very emotional moment for them, Ashwath said, “He (Leon) was mixing the song in his room and managing his father’s final rites in the hall! I didn’t tell production. That’s the respect he shows for TIME, FANS and common audience who love cinema. Isn’t @leon_james a gem? Dedicating ‘En de vittu pona’ to his father!”

The film features Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead. Apart from him, Dragon will also feature directors K S Ravi Kumar, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, and actors VJ Siddhu, Harshath Khan, Anupama Parameshwaran, Kayadu Lohar, Mariam George, Indhumathy Manigandan and producer Thenappan among others.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film will have music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film has been penned jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor