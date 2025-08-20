Music director Ravi Basrur to make debut in Tamil cinema with actor Arjun's next!

Chennai, Aug 20 Music director Ravi Basrur, best known for having scored music for the pan Indian blockbuster 'KGF', is to make his debut in Tamil cinema as a music director with actor Arjun's upcoming film, which went on floors with a traditional pooja here on Wednesday.

The film, which is to be produced by AGS Entertainment, which is riding a success wave at the moment after having delivered blockbusters like 'Love Today' and 'Dragon', is to be directed by debutant director Subhash K Raj.

The yet-to-be-titled film, which is tentatively being referred to as AGS 28, will feature two heroines -- actresses Abhirami and Preity Mukhundhan.

The upcoming project has been designed as a wholesome family entertainer, say sources in the know. Interestingly, the director of the film, Subash K. Raj, previously had worked as an assistant director to actor and director Pradeep Ranganathan, who had a significant role to play in the successes of both 'Love Today' and 'Dragon'.

Archana Kalpathi will take on the role of Creative Producer for this yet-untitled film, while her sister Aishwarya Kalpathi will be the Associate Creative Producer. S.M. Venkat Manickam will be the executive producer of this project.

Sources say that apart from the lead actors, the film will also feature actors Vivek Prasanna, John Kokken, Arjun Chidambaram, Pawan, Dileepan, Vinod Sagar and Bala Hasan R in important roles.

On the technical front, the film will have music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Arun Radhakrishnan. Pradeep E Ragav will take care of the film's editing while Veeramani Ganesan will be in charge of art direction. Phoenix Prabhu will direct the stunt sequences, and Dinesh Manoharan will design the costumes.

The film is to be produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram, Kalpathi S. Ganesh, and Kalpathi S. Suresh on behalf of AGS Entertainment.

