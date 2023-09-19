Music Director Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter Meera dies by suicide

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 : Meera Antony, the daughter of actor and music director Vijay Antony, allegedly committed suicide around 3 a.m. in her TTK Salai home in Chennai Alwarpet.

The unexpected death of Vijay Antony's daughter has shocked the Tamil film industry, and industry members have begun to express condolence sentiments on social media.

Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Development Minister Udayanidhi Stalin paid a floral tribute to Vijay Antony at his home.

On the suicide of Vijay Antony's daughter, BJP leader and Actress Khushboo Sundar took to X and wrote,

“As a parent, cannot even fathom the pain parents will be going through at the loss of their young 16-year-old daughter Heart goes out to #VijayAnthony his wife Fatima and their younger daughter. Decisions taken at the spur of a weak moment, leave a wound that never heals.”

She added, “Young children need to understand, they can always reach out to their parents, speak to them. They might not be in agreement with your ideas, but they will eventually understand. Parents live every moment of their lives for them. There is nothing called me time for parents. A scratch on you pains them beyond words. Imagine how would they live without you. If under stress, mental crisis, or any kind of pressure, pls reach out. To someone, anyone. But pls reach. Every problem has a solution.”

Meanwhile, Vijay Antony is an Indian music composer, playback vocalist, and actor best known for his work in Tamil movies. In 2005, he made his debut as a composer. He is the first Indian Music Director to win the Cannes Golden Lion in the Best Music category in 2009 for the song Naaka Mukka advertising film. In 2012, he made his feature film debut with Naan. He is most known for his roles in action thriller films such as Pichaikkaran and Salim.

