"Music Has Always Taken Me Across Borders, But in Cities Like Pune, It Gives Me a Sense of Home": Vineet Singh

Global chart-topping artist and Harvard Business School alumnus Vineet Singh has redefined what it means to be an independent Indian musician on the world stage. With a record-breaking run across Europe’s radio charts and 14 Grammy submissions under his belt, he now turns inward with a heartfelt bilingual track inspired by his new home—Pune. In this exclusive conversation, VSH shares how the city’s creative spirit, his business acumen, and a deep love for music continue to shape his artistic journey.



You’ve achieved global success with multiple chart-topping singles—what inspired you to create your next bilingual track around your new home, Pune?

My multi-genre English songs have topped some of the best global radio charts, alongside artists like Bruno Mars and Dua Lipa. This led to a world record—nine number-one hits on the Europe charts in a single year. It was part of a well-planned approach by my global management team: releasing a song every 45 days, each in a different radio genre—from pop to rock, hip-hop, country, electronic, and even gospel. After moving to Pune ten months ago, I felt a strong urge to do something spontaneous, something heartfelt—to thank the city and its wonderful people. That’s how the song ‘My New Home Pune’ was born. As I composed it, the words started flowing naturally in both Hindi and English, giving it a bilingual flavor.

As a Harvard Business School alumnus and former radio station MD, how do your business and technical backgrounds influence your creative process in music?

Working closely with global musicians has deepened my creative understanding of international music trends. My time at Harvard Business School, and my experience as part-owner and MD of an FM radio company in India for 13 years, gave me a rich insight into the music industry. The most important lesson I’ve learned is this: if you don’t understand the global music trade, you can’t effectively create music that resonates with a specific market. My creative process now works on two levels—creating for a market situation, and creating from the heart. This dual approach has helped me establish a music cataloguing company that produces over 100 songs a year across multiple genres.

You’ve shattered records and paved the way for Indian independent artists globally—what challenges did you face in getting Indian music recognized on the world stage, and how did you overcome them?

The biggest challenge was overcoming the mindset of being an outsider. You must believe that, as a musician, you belong in the global market. I had to understand what global radio genres were truly looking for, unlearn many misconceptions, and start from scratch. The English music market is vast. The key is to find a niche that fits you emotionally and also makes sense financially. Anyone from India can do what I’ve done—provided they approach it with open-mindedness, perseverance, and a clear plan.

With your roots now partly in Pune, how do you see the cultural and creative landscape here influencing your future projects?

Pune is the perfect-sized city for creative work. There’s always something happening—whether it’s in art, music, food, or performance—and it’s all accessible. The pace of life here has helped me discover new genres like swing jazz and reggae, which I’m exploring in upcoming projects. The city and its people are helping me feel more in tune with myself, and that’s a real blessing for any creative person. ‘My New Home Pune’ captures all of these beautiful emotions.

You’ve submitted works for the Grammys and set world records—what’s next on your creative bucket list, and how do you plan to continue breaking new ground in the music industry?

Fourteen of my songs have been submitted for Grammy consideration by Jury members of The Recording Academy. That process has been a great learning experience, and I hope that someday, my music is worthy of winning. Until then, I’m grateful to grow through the journey. Most of my time now is spent building my music cataloguing company. We’re creating high-quality original music for global clients—OTTs, malls, car dealerships, yoga training institutes, and more. Even within the company, the task of music creation is still mine. This exposure fuels the 3–4 songs I release each year as an artist. I’ve also written a book that plays music and launched a music-based multiverse comic book. I feel fortunate to keep experimenting. That’s what keeps me hopeful, inspired, and moving forward.