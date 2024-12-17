"Music industry has lost a diamond": Mukesh Khanna mourns loss of tabla maestro Zakir Hussain

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 17 : Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain passed away on December 15, Sunday. The death of the legendary artist has shocked the entire country. People from all walks of life are mourning his loss and offering condolences to his family.

From Bollywood celebrities to Indian cabinet ministers, everyone paid their heartfelt tribute to the tabla maestro. The 'Shaktimaan' fame actor Mukesh Khanna offered his condolences to the family of Zakir Hussain.

While speaking to ANI, the actor recalled the ever-smiling face of Zakir Hussain and called it the best quality of the artist.

He said, "Sangeet ke duniya ka ek aur Surya ast ho gya hah (The music world has lost its Sun today.) After Lata Mangeshkar, our famous tabla maestro who was globally renowned, Zakir Hussain passed away. May his soul rest in peace."

Mukesh further regretted his lack of interactions with Zakir.

"I never got the opportunity to meet him but whenever I saw his performance, I witnessed a miracle in him. His father Alla Rakha who collaborated with Ravi Shankar on many occasions was a sight to watch." added Mukesh.

Remembering his ever-present smile, Mukesh said,

"Now whenever I watch his son, Zakir Hussain, the only thing which remains with me till now is his smiling face. He always smiled whenever he used to meet anyone. The art of a person always reflects on the face. He was always smiling and I never saw a tension on his face.

He was also an artist. People have seen them in a Waah Ustaad advertisement. It is deeply saddening that he left at the age of 73. The demise was very unexpected. The music world has lost a big name and it has left a void. There are very less who possess the same level of skill as Zakir Hussain. The music industry has lost a diamond. May god bless his soul."

The legendary tabla virtuoso, renowned for his unparalleled mastery of Indian classical music and his global collaborations, died on December 15, Sunday, in San Francisco at the age of 73.

The cause of death was confirmed to be idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic lung disease. The news was confirmed by Jon Bleicher of Prospect PR, representing the family.

Ustad Zakir Hussain's passing marks the end of an era for world music. His extraordinary career spanned almost six decades, during which he elevated the tabla from a supporting instrument in Indian classical music to a central figure in performances worldwide.

Known for his virtuosity and emotive expression, Hussain was not just a performer, but a cultural ambassador who bridged the gap between traditional Indian rhythms and global musical genres.

Born on March 9, 1951, in Mumbai, India, Zakir Hussain was the son of the iconic tabla Ustad Alla Rakha. From a young age, he displayed a remarkable affinity for the tabla, quickly gaining recognition for his exceptional talent. By the time he was a teenager, Zakir was already performing alongside some of the greatest Indian classical musicians.

Throughout his career, Ustad Zakir Hussain collaborated with some of the most iconic names in both traditional Indian and global music scenes. He worked with legends such as Pandit Ravi Shankar and Ustad Vilayat Khan and was a key figure in creating international fusion bands like Shakti with guitarist John McLaughlin and Planet Drum with Grateful Dead's Mickey Hart.

His collaboration on the Planet Drum album also earned him a Grammy Award.

