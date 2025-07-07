“Music Is the Core Element in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan”: Mansi Bagla Shares Her Take on the Film

A fresh wave of romantic musical film is set to tug heartstrings of the audience! Starring Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a warm and unique love story that is creating significant buzz ahead of its big release. In addition to the novel storyline and actors, the film also stars a powerful character in its own right, the music! Playing a central role in exuding the film’s emotions, the highs and the lows, the film’s mesmerising music has added a significant layer of emotional depth to it.

As Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan inches closer to its release date, Mansi Bagla shared her take on the musical score, handled by Vishal Mishra. “Music is the core element in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. All songs that have been released so far reflect the intensity of love, longing, heartache, and the emotional rollercoaster that the characters go through. I am a firm believer that the songs speak more than the dialogues, as i have a good ear for music it took me a year to create the music with a lot of patience.”

She added, “Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is a love story that feels like a hug, so it was important to get the music right. For me, music was never an afterthought; I have always considered it to be an emotional anchor for this film. After carefully placing each song at its right place, I only hope to take the viewers deep into the characters’ emotional arcs. I personally love music in my life and express myself through music at certain times.”

The appeal of this visually poetic romantic film is enhanced by the film’s heartwarming and heartbreak songs, including the film’s title track, Nazara and the recently released song Alvida. All three songs are emotionally charged and are crafted with the sole intention of connecting with the audience.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Open Window Films, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh, written and created by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. Starring Vikrant Massey, Shanaya Kapoor, and Zain Khan Durrani, this romantic musical makes for a perfect monsoon watch in cinemas on 11th July 2025.