Music label bags audio rights for Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Godfather'

Hyderabad, July 3 Even as fans impatiently wait for the first-look poster of Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather', the producers have amped up their excitement levels with a new update.

The film's creators revealed on social media that renowned music label 'Saregama South' had acquired the audio rights. To be noted, Thaman S. is in charge of the music for the upcoming movie.

"Elated to be associated with THE Mega @KChiruTweets's much-awaited #GodFather! An @MusicThaman musical! #GodFatherOnSaregama", Saregama South's official Twitter handle reads.

Earlier, the makers had promised to unveil the first look poster for the Chiranjeevi starrer, on July 4. As fans eagerly wait for the first look poster, some online reports also suggest that the makers will unveil the release date of 'Godfather' along with the first look poster.

The movie is directed by Mohan Raja, and Nayanthara plays the lead female role opposite Chiranjeevi. Salman Khan, Bollywood's macho man, also has a significant part in this film.

Touted to be an intense political drama, 'Godfather' is the official Telugu remake of the Malayalam film 'Lucifer'. Together, Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films have produced this blockbuster.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor