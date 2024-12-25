Music producer Richard Perry passes away at 82

Washington [US], December 25 : Richard Perry, a music producer behind hits like Carly Simon's 'You're So Vain', has died. He was 82.

The record producer died in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest, reported Deadline.

Daphna Kastner, a friend of Perry, said that she referred to him as a "father friend, adding, "He maximized his time here. He was generous, fun, sweet and made the world a better place. The world is a little less sweeter without him here. But it's a little bit sweeter in heaven."

Perry rose to prominence in the 1970s, producing for artists including Barbra Streisand, Diana Ross, Art Garfunkel, Carly Simon, and Ringo Starr. In the late 1970s, he founded his own Planet Records label and signed groups such as The Cretones, Pointer Sisters, and Billy Thermal, among others. He sold the label to RCA Records in 1983, reported Deadline.

Perry's personal assistant, Ben McCarthy, said that the producer had Parkinson's disease and was no longer able to speak verbally.

Perry is credited as a producer of Rod Stewart's It Had to Be You: The Great American Songbook. The producer also worked with artists like Donna Summer, Julio Iglesias, Neil Diamond, and Randy Travis, as per the outlet.

Perry received the Grammy Trustees Award in 2015 for his contributions to the field of recording music. He was in a relationship with Jane Fonda between 2009 and 2017, reported Deadline.

