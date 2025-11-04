"Music was always a part of my life": Ankit Tiwari shares musical journey at Rajyotsav event in Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 4 : Renowned singer Ankit Tiwari, known for songs such as 'Galliyan', shared insights into his musical journey, early influences, and a message for aspiring youth.

He is performing at the Rajyotsav event in Raipur.

During the press meet, the singer expressed his joy at performing for the first time in a government programme in Chhattisgarh and praised the state's growing cultural prominence.

"From the very beginning, there has been a musical atmosphere at home. My mother used to do Mata Rani ke jagran, so music was always a part of my life. My parents believed I should formally learn music, and that's how my journey began," said Tiwari.

Recalling his early days, he said he sang devotional songs, worked at a radio station, and performed at jagrans before stepping into the film industry. "Music needs constant riyaz. Even if I'm short on time, I practice in my car. Reaching this point takes dedication," he said.

Tiwari also reflected on his experiences in reality shows, noting that rejection did not deter him. "When I wasn't selected, my morale went down, but I never gave up. Reality shows are not the only path to success; everyone has their own way. You have to keep trying," he said.

Speaking about his performance at Rajyotsav, he said, "I'm very happy to be performing here. This is my first government event in Chhattisgarh, and it's great to see the state's art and culture progressing."

He also congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for their recent World Cup victory, singing a few celebratory lines. "Baar baar han, bolo yaar han, apni jeet ho, unki haar han."

Tiwari encouraged young people to stay committed despite life's ups and downs. "There will be happiness and sorrow, but one must stay focused. Meditation helps me stay calm and motivated, especially during challenging times," he added.

On the changing trends in Bollywood music, he said, "Every artist has their own audience. I focus on my genre and what connects with my listeners. Music is teamwork, whether on stage or in the studio, everyone contributes."

Towards the end of the session, the singer performed his popular track 'Galliyan' with one of his fans, adding a melodious conclusion to the evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor