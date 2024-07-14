Musical maestros enthrall guests with spellbinding performance at Anant-Radhika's 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14, 2024 : In a splendid showcase of musical prowess, renowned maestros Niladri Kumar, Rahul Sharma, Naveen Kumar, Satyajit Talwalkar, and Sridhar Parthasarathy mesmerized the distinguished gathering at the Anant-Radhika 'Shubh Ashirwad' ceremony held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

Niladri Kumar on sitar, Rahul Sharma on Santoor, Naveen Kumar on flute, Satyajit Talwalkar on tabla, and Sridhar Parthasarathy on mridangam enthralled Anant-Radhika's wedding guests with a spellbinding performance.

The performance, described as a "mesmerizing exposition of classical music jugalbandi," captivated not only the Ambani family, including Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, but also esteemed guests such as Amitabh Bachchan.

The musical extravaganza added a sublime touch to the celebrations, further highlighted by a soul-stirring rendition of the bhajan 'Ram Ram Jai Raja Ram' by music legends Shankar Mahadevan, Shreya Ghoshal, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Sonu Nigam, and Hariharan.

Earlier, the Anant-Radhika wedding ceremony had already drawn attention for its star-studded guest list, which included international celebrities like Kim and Khloe Kardashian, along with stalwarts from the Indian film industry and political arena.

The celebrations are set to culminate with the 'Mangal Utsav' wedding reception scheduled for July 14.

