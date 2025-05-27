Musician Ricky Kej honoured with Padma Shri; goes barefoot to receive the award

New Delhi [India], May 27 : Musician and three-time Grammy winner Dr Ricky Gyan Kej was honoured with the Padma Shri Award on Tuesday for his contribution to music. The award was presented to him by President Droupadi Murmu in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dressed in a traditional black outfit, Kej chose to go barefoot while receiving the prestigious award from the president.

Whenreached to the musician, he shared that he felt it right to receive the honour barefoot.

"I felt a sense of responsibility, and I felt that this, the entire event, was sort of like my temple. And that is why, it was because of this overwhelming feeling that I thought that I should actually accept the award and walk up on the stage barefoot," he said.

"And I believe that it is a tradition to do that. A lot of singers, a lot of musicians feel that the stage is their holy ground, the stage is their temple. And that's the reason why, when they perform on stage, they perform, you know, we many times perform barefoot," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, G Kishan Reddy and several other ministers and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines/ fields of activities art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

'Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan every year.

For the year 2025, the President has approved conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, and 13 Posthumous awardees.

