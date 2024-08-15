Musician Usher postpones 'First Past Present Future' tour

Washington [US], August 15 : Musician Usher postponed his tour in Atlanta to give rest to his body. His 'Past Present Future Tour', which was scheduled to happen on August 14 has been postponed, reported People.

He updated his fans through a post on his Instagram handle.

"For my 30-plus year career, 100% of my blood, sweat and tears has gone into putting on the best performance and creating a memorable experience for my fans," Usher wrote

He continued, "You're still going to get a bit of the past, some of the present and a unique look into the future on the rescheduled date but you'll also be getting 100% of me. The last thing I want to ever do is disappoint you, the fans who have been eagerly waiting for this tour to start."

Usher's 'Past Present Future' tour is the celebration of his long performing career in the music industry. It will be featuring his classic songs and new hits.

Although, he remained committed to his first headlining tour since 2014, the singer shared that right now he is focussing on his health.

"However, I wouldn't be the entertainer that I am if I can't physically give you my best," his post continued. "My team will be sharing news of the rescheduled date soon. I can't wait to celebrate this legacy with you."

Usher is all set to perform on August 16 and August 17 shows at Atlanta's State Farm Arena. Per his official site, the tour will continue through May 2025 with stops in major cities including Boston, Chicago, Toronto and London, reported People.

