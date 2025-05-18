Muskaan Agarwal Opens Up About Misconceptions Surrounding Bold Roles in Indian Entertainment

Muskaan Agarwal who was recently part of the reality show House Arrest on ULLU, opened up about the harsh misconceptions faced by actors who take on daring roles. Known for her confident screen presence and nuanced performances, Muskaan highlighted the technicalities behind such scenes and shed light on the emotional and mental strength required to perform them. She emphasized that the sensuality portrayed on-screen is far from reality.

"While shooting bold scenes, there's a lot of technicality involved. What the audience sees is the final edit, but during the shoot, it's about playing with expressions and emotions, not just the body," she shared. Highlighting a key misconception, she said, "People think the boldness they see on screen is real. That's their biggest misunderstanding. Acting in this genre demands more emotional depth and control than anything else." Muskaan also pointed out that despite being a country where bold content is heavily consumed, Indian audiences often misunderstand the reality of actors who perform such roles. On the subject of being typecast, Muskaan remained firm, stating, "I don't think being typecast is something we should fear. It's people who perceive it that way. As actors, our focus should always be on improving our craft." She further revealed that off-camera, she is entirely different from the characters she portrays. Muskaan also spoke about the gender gap behind the camera.

"Whether it’s male or female directors, the nature must be good. Unfortunately, we still have very few female directors in bold content, and I don't understand why. Bold scenes are a work of creativity and require a supportive environment," she added. Talking about her on-set experiences, she said, "Thankfully, in my projects, I have never felt uncomfortable. The teams have been very supportive, always looking after us. However, sometimes male co-actors can mess with your mind, thinking they are superior. It's important for actors, especially in bold content, to stay mentally strong."