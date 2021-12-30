Muskaan Mihani says it's best to celebrate New Year at home amid fear of pandemic

Mumbai, Dec 30 Actress Muskaan Mihani, who rose to fame with her performances in 'Dill Mill Gayye', 'Jugni Chali Jalandhar' and 'Ring Wrong Ring', feels the new year is best celebrated at home along with family, looking at the current Covid situation.

She says: "While New Year's Eve 2021 is right around the corner, India and the world have been witnessing an incessant rise in Covid-19 cases with the onset of Omicron. Keeping that in mind, I'm planning to ring in the new year with my family at my home itself.

"This New years eve, I'm planning to cook a new recipe of any cuisine that my daughter and husband would be fond of. Then, we all will simply amp up the music and put on that apron and make this New Year's Eve unlike any before and just have fun. I feel we should avoid gatherings and be very much responsible as most people feel pressured to do something on New Year's Eve because it has become a popular thing to do and which I think is not important."

Muskaan also revealed her resolution for the coming year 2022 and said, "In the coming new year, I want to get back to acting and resume my career. I feel that my new year resolution will be to become more responsible and yes to not take my dreams for granted. The pandemic has taught us that we have only one life and we need to live it, 2022 feels super appealing and I wish it brings lots of prosperity, wealth and health for all of us."

Muskaan is also known for featuring in Bollywood movie 'Heyy Babyy'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor