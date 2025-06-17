Must-Watch Releases: Theatres & OTT Picks You Simply Can’t Miss This Week

Audiences have a thrilling week ahead as several much-anticipated movies and web series are set to release on both OTT platforms and the big screen. Leading the pack is Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par, which will hit theatres on June 20, 2025. The movie also stars Genelia Deshmukh and is a sequel to the 2007 critically acclaimed Taare Zameen Par. The film is expected to bring a strong emotional narrative, much like its predecessor, and has already generated significant buzz among fans.

On the OTT front, Emraan Hashmi’s Ground Zero is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on June 20. The film is based on a real-life special operation carried out by Indian security forces in 2003 to eliminate terrorist Ghazi Baba. It had an earlier theatrical release on April 25 and now gears up for a wider digital audience. The intense and gripping story is expected to appeal to viewers interested in military thrillers and true events-based cinema.

Adding to the OTT releases, Prince and Family, a lighthearted family entertainer, will be available on ZEE5 starting June 20. The film is expected to offer a mix of comedy and drama, catering to a broad audience. Also returning to OTT is The Great Indian Kapil Show, back with its third season on Netflix from June 21. Comedian Kapil Sharma will once again be joined by Archana Puran Singh, and this season sees the return of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Salman Khan will appear as a guest in the premiere episode.

Another notable release on ZEE5 is Detective Sherdil, featuring an ensemble cast including Diljit Dosanjh, Diana Penty, Chunky Panday, and Boman Irani. Releasing on June 20, the film promises an entertaining mix of mystery and humor. With such a talented cast and a quirky storyline, this film aims to be a crowd-puller on the digital platform and is expected to appeal to fans of light mystery dramas with a comedic twist.

Internationally, Hollywood content is also making its mark this week. The Buccaneers Season 2, based on Edith Wharton’s unfinished novel, will premiere on Apple TV on June 18. Following the success of its first season, the new episodes promise to deepen the story and character arcs. Also on the international list is The Holdovers, a comedy film set to release on Netflix on June 20. This critically acclaimed movie combines humor with heartfelt storytelling and is expected to attract viewers who enjoy thoughtful, character-driven films.