Muzaffar Ali recalls when the technical demands met the impatience of a child on 'Umrao Jaan' set

Mumbai, June 23 'Umrao Jaan' maker Muzaffar Ali recalled the time when the technical demands of filmmaking met the impatience of a child on the set of the iconic classic.

He shared that child artist Shaad Ali complained: "Im stuck in continuity! Otherwise, I would have gone home!"

Talking about the priceless complaint of a six-year-old, Ali dropped a sequence from "Umrao Jaan" featuring Shaad.

"Listen to this charming memory, narrated by Muzaffar Ali, of a day when the technical demands of filmmaking met the impatience of a child. A beautiful and funny glimpse into the making of a classic, where even the antique textiles on set weren’t safe!", he wrote in the caption.

"It is these real, human moments—stories of family, art, and the beautiful chaos of creation—that are woven into the legacy of the film. Discover more unseen photographs and unheard stories in the collector’s edition book, available now on www.mapinpub.com or www.muzaffar-ali.com," the director added.

Previously, Ali reflected on the deep cultural and artistic value of traditional textiles in his 1981 classic.

The filmmaker told IANS, that the costumes of the film were carefully sourced from personal wardrobes and heirloom collections, adding to the film's authenticity.

He shared, “Not just memories, every frame is decorated with it. The language in the film is the language of textiles. And those textiles are not from the market. Those are things from people's houses, boxes, and wardrobes that have passed through time and have been worn by people. All characters' clothes are important. It is not possible that one person wears one type of clothes and another person wears something else.”

On Sunday, actress Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt message for Rekha as she missed the re-release of "Umrao Jaan".

Congratulating the veteran actress on the re-release of the movie, PeeCee penned on the stories section of her Instagram handle, "Sad not to be there to support my favourite movie and actors. It will be a legendary night. Congratulations Re ma'am."

