"My 14th Grammy award is a very special one": Lady Gaga pens heartfelt note on Instagram

Washington [US], February 5 : Lady Gaga celebrated a milestone achievement in her illustrious career, as she bagged her 14th Grammy Award at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday.

The iconic performer, known for her chart-topping hits, was awarded the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on their hit duet 'Die with a Smile'.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Gaga shared her heartfelt emotions about the win, calling it "a very special one."

Alongside a photo of herself holding her gramophone trophy, the 'Joker: Folie a Deux' star expressed gratitude and joy.

"My 14th Grammy award is a very special one," Gaga wrote, adding, "Being a songwriter, all I want to do is tell stories that touch people's hearts."

Reflecting on her collaboration with Bruno Mars, Gaga continued, "Telling this story with Bruno about love is truly a piece of my soullove is what we all need right now."

She also thanked her fans, affectionately referred to as "little monsters," saying, "Thank you little monsterswherever you go that's where I'll follow," a nod to a lyric from 'Die with a Smile'.

During the ceremony at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Gaga and Bruno Mars were not only honoured with the prestigious award, but they also graced the stage with a stunning performance.

The duo performed 'California Dreamin' by The Mamas & the Papas, a tribute to Los Angeles, which captivated the audience.

'Die with a Smile', which has already made waves on the charts, hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 earlier this year, as per Billboard.

