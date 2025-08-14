‘My Bacchi is Sorted’: Rukhsar Rehman Talks About Being Single Mom To Aisha Ahmed

Aisha Ahmed is one of the popular actress, she has been part of many online mini series. If you don't know she is a daughter of popular television and film actress Rukhsar Rehman. Rukhsar, who is a single mother recently opened up about being a single mother and how it feels. She stated that she is a proud mother and has a very sorted life being a single mom.

In an interview with FPJ actress who is known for films like Knock Out, Bheja Fry 2, PK, and Uri: The Surgical Strike she stated, " "I feel happy and thankful, not only because of me. I feel that if I am not there with her somewhere, I will be at peace, like, 'My bacchi is sorted, she is doing good in her life and not into things I wouldn’t want her to be in.' I am at peace, more than proud. When I see her projects, those 10–20 second videos she used to make, I used to feel so proud that she was doing so well and she used to do comedy. For me, if koi mujhe kahe ki choice kar lo kya karna hai as far as acting roles go, I am going to do only comedy. Mujhe bada accha lagta tha. I am very much at peace as far as Aisha is concerned, which is a big thing."

Rukhsar stated that balancing her career and raising her daughter Aisha wasn't a challenge. After her mother and grandmother passed away, Aisha attended boarding school in Nashik, which both she and Rukhsar loved. Previously married, Rukhsar married filmmaker Faruk Kabir in 2010; they divorced in 2023.