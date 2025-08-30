My bad luck didn't start writing songs when Mohammad Rafi was alive: Javed Akhtar; Jeetendra praises old melodies

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30 : Veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar has shared his favourite songs of the legendary Mohammad Rafi, further expressing his unfulfilled wish to have written songs for the icon.

Javed Akhtar, who was present at a special event held in memory of the late Mohammad Rafi, was accompanied by veteran actor Jeetendra as the duo interacted with the media.

Expressing his delight over the homage being paid to Mohammad Rafi, Javed Akhtar said, "A civilised society remembers the artists and pays them respect. Rafi Sahab's voice has already made its place in people's hearts. It is still receiving the same recognition. I am happy about it."

On being asked about his favourite Rafi songs, the veteran lyricist named iconic songs like Jaag Dil-E-Deewana, Meri Duniya Mein Tum Aayi, Saathi Na Koi Manzil, and Hui Sham Unka Khayal Aa Gaya.

"It was my bad luck that I didn't start writing songs when he was alive. I was in the industry as a scriptwriter. This desire now remains in my heart that Rafi Sahab would have sung my song," Akhtar shared.

The event 'Rooh-E-Rafi' - a tribute to the legacy of Mohammed Rafi was held in Mumbai on Saturday, August 30. It was presented by celebrated musician, senior IRS officer, author, and transformation coach Rajesh Dhabre.

The 'Himmatwala' actor also remembered the legendary singer and spoke about his preference for old melodies.

"There was a time when we had only 4-5 singers. But now there is so much talent in the country that it has become a pick-and-choose practice. There is a new singer every other day. It is difficult to bring back the magic of Lata Ji, Asha Ji, Rafi Sahab, and Kishore Sahab," Jeetendra said.

Both Javed Akhtar and Jeetendra were invited as special guests for the musical evening.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor